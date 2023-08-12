Watch: Etihad cabin crew performs mid-air orchestra in skydiving stunt

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has released a video showing behind-the-scenes of its electrifying stunt of a cabin crew skydiving and performing orchestra mid-air in free fall.

The stunt was released to celebrate the worldwide launch of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

In the heart-pounding footage, Etihad put together a skydiving orchestra to play the instantly recognized Mission: Impossible theme song while falling 13,000 feet at 120 mph through the air.

How the mission was completed

To get this right, Etihad Airways, together with their advertising agency Impact BBDO, had to do the impossible – to find talented musicians who are also skilled skydivers.

The stunt took weeks of preparation. Each skydiver was given their share of music to practice and learn by heart, which they needed to be able to play perfectly despite the wild environment while skydiving.

In addition, custom rigs are made for each instrument to ensure that the skydivers can play safely and pull their parachute when the time comes.

Watch the video below

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what some may have called a mission impossible… And see Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – only in cinemas now.

“A professional skydiving cinematographer jumped with them each time to capture it all, including group shots where each instrument affected the rate at which they fell,” Etihad said in a press release on Thursday, August 10.

Etihad noted, “Throughout the process, safety was always the number one priority.”

“The hours of practice and preparation paid off. Etihad was able to create an impossible orchestra of their own and highlight to the world that Etihad is an airline that pushes boundaries and makes it their mission to deliver incredible experiences and hospitality to its guests,” Etihad added.

Meanwhile, some important scenes of the blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One were shot at the Midfield Terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Throughout the month of August, passengers traveling on Etihad’s First and Business cabins will be treated to a movie-inspired snack buffet and themed mocktails such as Mission Accomplished, Undercover Sipper, Secret Agent and Thyme’s Up.