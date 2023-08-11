Jobs in Dubai: Emirates continues hiring cabin crew; know salary, requirements

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai-based Emirates Group will be holding open days to recruit cabin crew worldwide all year round.

The world’s largest airline cabin crew team achieved a new milestone, with the team having more than 20,000 members, as the airline continues to recruit cabin crew globally to meet its planned growth trajectory.

The Emirates family is now home to 20,000 Cabin Crew and counting, as we continue to recruit talent to join our team.



We're hosting global Cabin Crew Open Days all year round!

Emirates offers cabin crew a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stay, layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services, and other benefits.

The staff can also benefit from discounted tickets for friends and family.

The airline also offers plenty of opportunities for career advancement. Cabin crew members will be promoted to a higher cabin, becoming a cabin supervisor, instructor or observer.

Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes, LinkedIn courses and the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies across the Emirates Group.

Requirements and salaries of cabin crew

Fluent in written and spoken English

At least 160 centimeter (cm) tall and able to reach 212 cm high

Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements

One year hospitality/customer service experience

A minimum of high school education

No visible tattoos while in uniform

Dirhams 4,430 (Rs 99,818) basic monthly salary

Dirhams 63.75 (Rs 1,436) per hour flying pay

80-100 flying hours a month

Dirhams 10,170 (Rs 2,29,235) average total salary

Accommodation/transport to and from airport

August 10: Bologna, Valencia, Zurich, Leeds, London, Sarajevo

August 11: Varna, Vancouver, Larnaca, Toulouse, Glasgow, Salzburg,

August 12: Venice, Basel, Leicester, Sofia

August 13: Copenhagen, Athens, Gothenburg, Chester, Nice

August 14: Milan, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London Heathrow, Brussels

August 15: Stockholm, Blackpool, Newcastle, Bordeaux

August 16: Munich, Thessaloniki, Limerick, Braga, Brighton, Bruges

August 17: Vilnius, Chisinau, Oslo, Amsterdam, Birmingham, Montpellier

August 18: Berlin, Cork, Malaga, Sheffield, Montevideo, Sydney

August 19: Helsinki, Rome, London, Prague

August 20: Frankfurt, Florence, Asuncion, Porto, Bilbao, London Gatwick, Perth

August 21: Sarajevo, Tampere, Warsaw, Bodrum, Bath, Paris

August 22: Dusseldorf, Turin, Coimbra, London Heathrow, Vienna

August 23: Turku, Krakow, Antalya, Liverpool, Oxford, Zagreb

August 24: Lyon, Granada, Stoke-on-Trent, Tirana

August 25: Budapest, Manchester, Baku

August 26: Antwerp, Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Nottingham, Pecs

August 27: Milan, Podgorica, Cardiff, Lisbon

August 28: Rotterdam, Athens,

August 29: Rome, Glasgow, Faro

August 30: Groningen, London, Bari