Jobs in Dubai: Emirates continues hiring cabin crew; know salary, requirements

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here’s an opportunity for you.
Dubai-based Emirates Group will be holding open days to recruit cabin crew worldwide all year round.
The world’s largest airline cabin crew team achieved a new milestone, with the team having more than 20,000 members, as the airline continues to recruit cabin crew globally to meet its planned growth trajectory.
Emirates offers cabin crew a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stay, layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services, and other benefits.
The staff can also benefit from discounted tickets for friends and family.
The airline also offers plenty of opportunities for career advancement. Cabin crew members will be promoted to a higher cabin, becoming a cabin supervisor, instructor or observer.
Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes, LinkedIn courses and the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies across the Emirates Group.
Requirements and salaries of cabin crew
- Fluent in written and spoken English
- At least 160 centimeter (cm) tall and able to reach 212 cm high
- Able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements
- One year hospitality/customer service experience
- A minimum of high school education
- No visible tattoos while in uniform
- Dirhams 4,430 (Rs 99,818) basic monthly salary
- Dirhams 63.75 (Rs 1,436) per hour flying pay
- 80-100 flying hours a month
- Dirhams 10,170 (Rs 2,29,235) average total salary
- Accommodation/transport to and from airport
List of cities and dates for recruitment drives
- August 10: Bologna, Valencia, Zurich, Leeds, London, Sarajevo
- August 11: Varna, Vancouver, Larnaca, Toulouse, Glasgow, Salzburg,
- August 12: Venice, Basel, Leicester, Sofia
- August 13: Copenhagen, Athens, Gothenburg, Chester, Nice
- August 14: Milan, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London Heathrow, Brussels
- August 15: Stockholm, Blackpool, Newcastle, Bordeaux
- August 16: Munich, Thessaloniki, Limerick, Braga, Brighton, Bruges
- August 17: Vilnius, Chisinau, Oslo, Amsterdam, Birmingham, Montpellier
- August 18: Berlin, Cork, Malaga, Sheffield, Montevideo, Sydney
- August 19: Helsinki, Rome, London, Prague
- August 20: Frankfurt, Florence, Asuncion, Porto, Bilbao, London Gatwick, Perth
- August 21: Sarajevo, Tampere, Warsaw, Bodrum, Bath, Paris
- August 22: Dusseldorf, Turin, Coimbra, London Heathrow, Vienna
- August 23: Turku, Krakow, Antalya, Liverpool, Oxford, Zagreb
- August 24: Lyon, Granada, Stoke-on-Trent, Tirana
- August 25: Budapest, Manchester, Baku
- August 26: Antwerp, Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Nottingham, Pecs
- August 27: Milan, Podgorica, Cardiff, Lisbon
- August 28: Rotterdam, Athens,
- August 29: Rome, Glasgow, Faro
- August 30: Groningen, London, Bari
- August 31: Malta, Edinburgh, Brisbane