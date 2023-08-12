Here’s how GCC residents can apply for 30-day UAE eVisa online

Abu Dhabi: If you are living in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and would like to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE), here is how you can apply for a 30-day eVisa online.

The eVisa application for GCC residents is available through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Also Read Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares new video of UAE from space

Here are the details

How to apply?

To access eVisa application via ICP platform requires UAE Pass account for online access. For UAE visitors, click here to create a UAE Pass account.

Login to ICP smart service using email, password, or UAE Pass.

Click on the ICP section for the emirate you are traveling to.

Then search for the service “Issue an entry permit for residents of the GCC countries”

Click on ‘Start Service’

Complete application and upload required documents.

You will then receive a transaction number for visa application tracking.

Documents required?

A three-month valid GCC residence visa is required.

Passport-sized, colored photo.

Passport copy

Cost

Request Fees: Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,258)

Issue Fees: Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,258)

Smart Service Fee: Dirhams 100 (Rs 2,258)

E-Service Fee: Dirhams 28 (Rs 632)

ICP Fees: Dirhams 22 (Rs 496)

Total: Dirhams 350 (Rs 7,904)