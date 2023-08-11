Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shares new video of UAE from space

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who has been preparing to return home this month, has captured a new video of his country from the International Space Station (ISS).

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, August 10, Al Neyadi shared a bird’s-eye view of the UAE’s landscape spanning from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah.

The video shows the country’s beautiful coastline with landmarks including the Palm Jebel Ali in Dubai.

“My beloved UAE from space,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

Watch the video here

دار زايد من الفضاء



🇦🇪❤️



My beloved UAE from space pic.twitter.com/HjuVrcT9NR — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 10, 2023

Since his arrival at the ISS, the Emirati astronaut has been keen to publish stunning views of Earth from space, in addition to sharing some of his challenges and achievements.

Al Neyadi and his fellow six crew members will return to earth on Thursday, August 31.

Al Neyadi, who arrived at the ISS on March 3, conducted several scientific experiments in medicine, physics and other fields – including testing drugs that can reverse the effects of microgravity on the heart.

On April 28, Al Neyadi made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.