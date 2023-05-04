Sultan Al Neyadi shares ‘awe-inspiring’ view of Dubai from space

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS) shared a breathtaking night view of the emirate from the space.

The image, which he shared on Twitter shows Dubai’s signature Palm Jumeirah, Jebel Ali and residential areas in Dubai, including the distinctive Jumeirah Village Circle.

“Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here,” Sultan Al Neyadi tweeted.

حتى من خارج الكوكب .. دبي كوكبٌ آخر 🤍✨



Dubai shines almost as bright as the stars up here. #MyDubai 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/cWe74Ku5DM — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

In turn, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared the photo on his Twitter account.

“An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the space station paints a picture of the nation’s extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.

An awe-inspiring photograph of Dubai taken by Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the @Space_Station paints a picture of the nation's extraordinary achievements both on Earth and beyond. pic.twitter.com/sqlC3r7QmN — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 3, 2023

On April 28, Al Neyadi – made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.

Al Neyadi trained for over 55 hours at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in preparation for the spacewalks.

"If you venture in pursuit of glory, don’t be satisfied with less than the stars." pic.twitter.com/8YaeCkPEWJ — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) May 3, 2023

Sultan Al Neyadi made history on March 2 by becoming the first Arab to join a long-term space mission that will last six months as part of SpaceX’s crew.

The mission is a historic landmark for the UAE.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, named Endeavor, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, carried the Emirati astronaut along with two NASA astronauts, Mission Commander Stephen Bowen, Pilot Warren Hoburg, and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.