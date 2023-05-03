UAE astronaut shares time-lapse video of his spacewalk

Published: 3rd May 2023
Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on Tuesday shared a ‘surreal’ time-lapse video of his six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk.

On April 28, Sultan Al Neyadi becomes the first Arab astronaut to walk in space outside the International Space Station (ISS) with NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen.

Sultan Al Neyadi took a 26-second video clip to his official Twitter and expressed his joy on time-lapse capturing moments. The video clip shows select moments from his spacewalk.

“After completing my first spacewalk, I am humbled by the experience. Here’s a time-lapse capturing one of my most surreal moments on the ISS. Thank you to everyone for the unwavering support. Onward to new frontiers,” Al Neyadi tweeted.

