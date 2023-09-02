UAE astronaut Al Neyadi’s return to Earth delayed by bad weather

United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed due to bad weather.

Al Neyadi was initially scheduled to return on Sunday, September 3, but his departure was delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida.

According to NASA and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), Al Neyadi is expected to return home on Monday, September 4, depending on weather conditions.

Also Read Dubai completes renovation of Deira’s iconic Clock Tower roundabout

“The next available undocking opportunity is no earlier than 7:05 am EDT on Sunday, September 3, with a splashdown no earlier than 12:07 am on Monday, September 4, pending weather evaluations,” NASA said.

He will be accompanied by his other Crew-6 members NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

New dates for the next available undocking and landing of the Dragon spacecraft from the International Space Station have been announced.#SafeReturnSultan#ZayedAmbition pic.twitter.com/WFQZrphUla — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) September 1, 2023

Al Neyadi bids farewell

As he is set to bid farewell to his six-month home, Al Neyadi shared some parting thoughts aboard the ISS, saying, “Thank you to everyone who helped us accomplish this historic mission. The six months of scientific research aboard the ISS have been amazing.”

“This beautiful view will always remain etched in my mind 🤍 From this region, a civilisation of science and exploration emerged hundreds of years ago. Today, we are full of hope that our youth will build on this legacy to craft a great future,” Al Neyadi posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, September 1.

In another post, he wrote, “We began the mission as crewmates, but now we’re brothers.🤍 Over the last 6 months, I gained a new family – with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures, and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable memories together.”

#Crew6 is heading home soon, wrapping up a six-month scientific mission filled with @ISS_Research to keep humans healthy—in space and back on Earth.



See snapshots of @Astro_Woody and the rest of the Crew-6 astronauts doing science on the @Space_Station: https://t.co/lxxJtXhWMn pic.twitter.com/LSAyXbWFMS — NASA (@NASA) August 30, 2023

This beautiful view will always remain etched in my mind 🤍

From this region, a civilisation of science and exploration emerged hundreds of years ago. Today, we are full of hope that our youth will build on this legacy to craft a great future. pic.twitter.com/wJ90sPcRox — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) September 1, 2023

We began the mission as crewmates, but now we're brothers.🤍

Over the last 6 months, I gained a new family – with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures, and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable memories together. pic.twitter.com/Y31GcfIvtr — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 31, 2023

Al Neyadi, who arrived at the ISS on March 3, conducted more than 200 scientific research and awareness activities.

On April 28, Al Neyadi made history by becoming the first Arab to perform a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk with his American colleague Stephen Bowen.