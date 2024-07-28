UAE awards licence to operate first authorised lottery

Abu Dhabi: The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), awarded the licence to operate the first authorised lottery in the country on Sunday, July 28.

The licence was awarded to Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC, a commercial gaming operator specialising in game development, lottery operations, and gaming-related content. Operating under the banner of the ‘UAE Lottery’, the firm will offer lottery games as well as other games designed to cater to players’ variety of interests and financial preferences.

The announcement marks a new milestone in the GCGRA’s endeavour to establish a well-regulated commercial gaming sector in the UAE, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE,” said Jim Murren, chairman of the GCGRA.

Kevin Mullally, chief executive of the GCGRA, said the authority’s regulatory framework was designed to ensure the integrity, fairness and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the country “which include lottery games”.

“The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight,” said Mullally.

“It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

The GCGRA has created a comprehensive regulatory framework to safeguard consumers and the legitimate interests of all stakeholders.

This comes after some operators of the UAE’s prize draws were required to pause business in January this year. They paused due to industry-wide mandate that aligns with the guidelines and directives of regulators.