UAE based Indian bizman Yusuff Ali meets PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) based-Indian businessman, LuLu Group chairman and vice-chairman of the Abu Dhabi chamber M A Yusuff Ali had the pleasure of meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Yusuff Ali posted pictures from the meeting on Twitter expressing his admiration for Modi and conveying his warmest greetings on Eid Mubarak.

“Very pleased to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri. @narendramodi Ji at PM’s Residence in New Delhi today and I conveyed Eid Mubarak to Hon’ble PM and expressed thanks for giving me a time during busy schedules @PMOIndia 🙏🙏,” Yusuff Ali tweeted.

As per media reports, their conversation reportedly revolved around Lulu Group’s plans to expand its exports of agricultural products to Gulf countries underlining Yusuff Ali’s commitment to strengthening economic relations between India and the UAE.

M A Yusuff Ali

LuLu group chairman and vice-chairman of the Abu Dhabi chamber M A Yusuffali hails from a village in Kerala state in south India. He left for Abu Dhabi in 1973 to join his uncle’s small distribution business.

Yusuffali, whose Lulu Group operates one of the world’s fastest-growing supermarket and hypermarket networks, is ranked 35th with a fortune of $5.5 billion.