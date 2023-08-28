UAE businessman sponsors education of 3 Afghan girls in Dubai

In a melting video clip that was shared on social media, the founder and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, met with three Afghan female students who arrived in the UAE and assured them a new lease of life.

The prominent businessman offered the girls higher education based on scholarship in the UAE.

From the video of the meeting shared on X, formerly Twitter, Al Habtoor is heard saying, “I will treat you now like you are my daughters.”

“This morning, in the presence of Dr. Essa Al Bastaki, @ebastakiand the management team at Al Habtoor Group, I met three Afghan female students who made it to #Dubai safely, They are among those who received the comprehensive scholarship that I provided them with in collaboration with the University of Dubai (sic),” Al Habtoor said in a post.

“I welcomed them in the safest country in the world, as I stated, I am entirely in charge of seeing to their comfort and safety, including taking care of their studies, housing, and other extensive services like transportation, and health insurance. We are hoping to see the rest of their classmates in Dubai very soon,” he added.

President of the University of Dubai, Dr Essa Al Bastaki, also spoke to the girls and reassured them of good and fair education “There is no difference between men and women in terms of opportunities, rights [to] education.”

The girls thanked the businessman and even handed him a small token of their appreciation.

In December 2022, Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of conglomerate Al Habtoor Group, pledged in December to help bring at least 100 female Afghan students to Dubai.