UAE: Khalaf Al Habtoor to give 100 scholarships for Afghan women

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor has offered to help 100 Afghan women to relocate to Dubai and complete their studies in the emirates.
Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, has offered to work with the authorities to support Afghan students “far from any political stance”.
“Depriving female students of university education is unfortunate and sad,” Al Habtoor wrote on Twitter.
“Therefore, far away from any political stance, I am ready, in co-operation with the relevant authorities to host 100 female students and give them the opportunity to complete their studies in Dubai universities,” he added.
Al Habtoor is one of the largest business groups in Dubai, operating in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education and publishing sectors.
The group also donates money to several charitable and welfare activities through the Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor Foundation, which was launched in 2013.
The announcement of banning women from enrolling in higher education was made by the Taliban on Tuesday, December 22.
The Taliban higher education minister’s letter states that all universities will remain closed to women until further notice.
UAE’s statement read,
The UAE reaffirms that this decision, as well as the earlier bans on girls from accessing secondary education, violate fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed.
The UAE will remain steadfast in its long-standing support for and commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, stability, security, and prosperity, in cooperation with regional and international partners.
Currently, protests are continuing in Afghanistan to overturn this decision.