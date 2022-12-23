UAE: Khalaf Al Habtoor to give 100 scholarships for Afghan women

The announcement comes after the Taliban-run government said female students would not be allowed to study at universities in Afghanistan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 23rd December 2022 10:32 pm IST
UAE bizman Khalaf Al Habtoor to host 100 free scholarships for Afghan women

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) businessman, Khalaf bin Ahmed Al Habtoor has offered to help 100 Afghan women to relocate to Dubai and complete their studies in the emirates.

Khalaf Al Habtoor, founder and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, has offered to work with the authorities to support Afghan students “far from any political stance”.

Also Read
Let Her Learn: Afghans raises voice against university ban for women

“Depriving female students of university education is unfortunate and sad,” Al Habtoor wrote on Twitter.

“Therefore, far away from any political stance, I am ready, in co-operation with the relevant authorities to host 100 female students and give them the opportunity to complete their studies in Dubai universities,” he added.

Al Habtoor is one of the largest business groups in Dubai, operating in hospitality, automotive, real estate, education and publishing sectors. 

The group also donates money to several charitable and welfare activities through the Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor Foundation, which was launched in 2013.

Also Read
Arab nations call on Taliban to reverse decision on women education

The announcement of banning women from enrolling in higher education was made by the Taliban on Tuesday, December 22.

The Taliban higher education minister’s letter states that all universities will remain closed to women until further notice.

UAE’s statement read,

The UAE reaffirms that this decision, as well as the earlier bans on girls from accessing secondary education, violate fundamental human rights, contravene the teachings of Islam, and must be swiftly reversed.

The UAE will remain steadfast in its long-standing support for and commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, stability, security, and prosperity, in cooperation with regional and international partners.

Currently, protests are continuing in Afghanistan to overturn this decision.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Afghanistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button