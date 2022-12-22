Let Her Learn: Afghans raises voice against university ban for women

After the Taliban banned women from attending university in Afghanistan, Afghans launched a campaign on the social media platform Twitter with the hashtag letherlearn, to raise the voice for Afghan women, standing against brutality.

On Tuesday, the Afghan government led by the Taliban higher education ministry said that female students would not be allowed access to the country’s universities until further notice, in a new step towards more restrictions on Afghan women.

The hashtag “LetHerLearn” became a global sensation, with over thousands of tweets so far in support.

Also Read Taliban bans Afghan women from entering parks and gyms

Videos are circulating on Twitter of young women being stopped this Wednesday morning at the gate of their school.

In Nangarhar, eastern Afghanistan, male students protest in solidarity with female students. Other male students refuse to take their exams in protest of the Taliban’s new decisions.

Male students of Nangarhar Medical University protested against the recent suspension of girls higher education. This is a sign of hope for the rest of the country.



pic.twitter.com/cJ650POazT — Sami Mahdi (@SamiullahMahdi) December 21, 2022

In Kandahar, girls are devastated as they are not allowed to participate in university exams while boys sit in the classroom. #LetHerLearn pic.twitter.com/KWWSzF54Jv — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) December 21, 2022

One of the video clip show women weeping and consoling each other.

Extremely sad and distressing to see these girls cry as they are told that they will no longer be able to continue their studies at the university. Stand with these women and girls of Afghanistan against the Taliban. #LetHerLearn pic.twitter.com/GwHfudZA66 — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) December 21, 2022

One clip shows men joining a crowd of women holding up signs and chanting in protest of the sexist ban.

“Acquiring knowledge is a must. There is no doubt that women make up half of society,” tweeted Rashid Khan, the former captain of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Samim Arif, once a deputy spokesman for former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, tweeted, “My 18 yo sister Wurranga worked extremely hard to make it to engineering school.”

“Now Taliban banned her from attending school. Her dreams are shattered, our family is devastated,” he added.

“We came to the university at 6:30 in the morning, the boys were allowed to enter and they pointed guns at us and told us to go home,” Tamana Aref tweeted.

Many Afghan professors resigned in solidarity with Afghan women.

Obaidullah Wardak announced his resignation on social media, stating he did not want to continue teaching “where girls are not allowed to study”.

“To mark my protest against the unjust and immoral ban on girls’ education by the current regime in Afghanistan, I have resigned from my position as a faculty member at Kabul University. I am opposing this brutal clampdown on girls’ education even if I have to stand alone,” Obaidullah tweeted.

“I have served the faculty of mathematics and its students for over 10 years but despite rich experience and a doctorate I don’t wish to continue working somewhere where there is organized discrimination against innocent and talented girls of this country by those in power,” he added.

I have served the faculty of mathematics and its students for over 10 years but despite rich experience and a doctorate I don’t wish to continue working somewhere where there is an organized discrimination against innocent and talented girls of this country by those in power. 2/2 — Obaidullah Wardak (@Obaidwardak7) December 21, 2022

She writes,"It's my 8th semester and only 4 exams left to graduate. God, please don't take this last hope from me!"#LetHerLearn#LetAfganGirlsLearn pic.twitter.com/az0zjP8yX6 — Wazhma Tokhi (@WazhmaTokhi) December 20, 2022

This comes after imposing restrictions on pre-university education for girls and banning women from entering parks in the capital, Kabul, or swimming pools and gyms.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, coinciding with the withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces from the country.

After the Taliban seized power, universities were forced to implement new rules that included separating classrooms and entrances between the sexes, and only female professors and older men were allowed to teach female students.

On March 23, 2022, girls across the country were banned from secondary education, severely reducing the number of them in universities.

A brave girl from Afghanistan spray paints #LetHerLearn on a wall to spread a powerful message of resistance against the Taliban's oppressive ban on girls' education. pic.twitter.com/X5TFUsh90j — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) December 21, 2022

A note by a female medical student in Afghanistan who the Taliban has banned from continuing her studies. #LetHerLearn pic.twitter.com/DqxDcBMO4H — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) December 21, 2022

On March 23rd, when the #Taliban sent school #girls back to their homes on the first day of the school year, I remember bawling my eyes out on a train in DC. Today I don't even have tears to shed, only my heart bleeds and I direct my complaints to God. #LetAfghanGirlsLearn — Obaidullah Baheer (@ObaidullaBaheer) December 20, 2022

This news from Afghanistan is so heartbreaking. This decision robs women of their basic human right to learn and have agency over their own futures. Women have also been banned from many public places like gyms. They are essentially being imprisoned in their own homes. It’s sick. https://t.co/ZNsVehGljG — Esmahan (@esmahanyyc) December 20, 2022

The Taliban has banned university education for women and girls in Afghanistan. If this does not terrify you enough, then you don't know what education can do to the life of women and girls. — Bernadette Muyomi (@BernadetteMuyom) December 21, 2022

To the world, and it’s living people calling them human being. It’s the time where we all have to stand by the women of Afghanistan who are effectively banned from receiving any source of education. Let’s not pass another decade where our women are not able to write their names. — Andisha Shah (@AndishaShah) December 21, 2022

Taliban terrorists regime banned higher education to girls in Afghanistan.

It is absolutely act of barbarism and it shows, this terrorist group doesn't believe 100% in women rights and are against women empowerment.

Now the world needs to take action and ban all travel on them. pic.twitter.com/R73GN3GLXo — Kazim Barati (@Kazim_Barati) December 21, 2022