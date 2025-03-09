Water supply in Hyderabad to be disrupted for a week: HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Residents and commuters in parts of Hyderabad are set to face challenges with water supply and traffic being disrupted for a week in view of ongoing infrastructure works for the BHEL flyover.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) managing director Ashok Reddy expressed dismay over the issue since the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) initially said that the traffic and water supply will be interrupted for 12 hours.

“The water board had to shift the PSC pipeline to another place to carry out road work at BHEL Junction. NHAI took the responsibility of this work. It told the water board that it would complete the work in 12 hours,” Reddy remarked.

He further said that the HMWSSB had informed that the water supply will be disrupted from 6:00 am -6:00 pm on March 8.

However, the HMWSSB MD said that even after 30 hours the NHAI has not completed the work of shifting the pipeline to another place. He urged the NHAI to complete the work as soon as possible.

Also Read Traffic, water disruption in Hyderabad for BHEL flyover

Reddy said that since the repair work is pending, it may take a week to resume water supply in the following areas. Division 6 including Erragadda, S.R.Nagar, Ameerpet; division 9 including KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta.

Similarly division 17 including RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur and division 22 including Deepti Sri Nagar, Biranguda, Aminpur, Nizampet.