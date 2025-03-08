Traffic, water disruption in Hyderabad for BHEL flyover

Hyderabad: Commuters and residents in parts of Hyderabad are set to face traffic diversions and water supply disruptions due to ongoing infrastructure works for the BHEL flyover.

While authorities have introduced alternative routes to ease congestion, several areas will experience a water disruption as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) shifts pipelines for the project.

Parts of the city are likely to face a 12-hour water supply disruption due to construction works of a flyover near the BHEL junction.

According to the water board, as per the request of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the PSC pipeline will be shifted to another place.

The commissioning of a new MS pipeline to replace the existing Phase-II 1500 mm PSC pipeline along the National Highway at BHEL will be carried out on March 7 and 8, under the limits of RC Puram traffic police station.

Works will be undertaken for the 1500 mm diameter pipeline between 6 am to 6 pm today. Due to this, water supply will be disrupted in some places in the areas mentioned below for these 12 hours. Water supply will be provided at low-pressure in some places.

Areas of disruption

O&M Division – 6: Erragadda, S R Nagar, Ameerpet O&M Division – 9: KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Jagadgirigutta O&M Division – 17: RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Lingampalli, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Miyapur O&M Division – 22: Deepti Srinagar, Biranguda, Aminpur, Nizampet.

The water board has requested consumers in areas to use water sparingly.

On the same note, the Cyberabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the ongoing infrastructure works for the flyover at BHEL.

Traffic diversions for BHEL flyover

Due to the infrastructure work, commuters and residents may experience significant delays. In order to minimize traffic congestion in Hyderabad, authorities have introduced alternative routes:

Patancheru to Lingampally-Nallagandla: Traffic will be routed through the Service Road at BHEL Flyover, followed by a right turn at CMR Shopping Mall, passing through an underpass to reach Lingampally-Nallagandla.

Patancheru to Chandanagar: Vehicles will be diverted via the New BHEL flyover for seamless travel to Chandanagar.

Lingampally to Chandanagar: Commuters will be diverted via BHEL Circle, Zaheerabad Bus Stop, Ashoknagar U-Turn, BHEL Flyover, and then to Chandanagar.

Ameenpur to Chandanagar: Vehicles from Ameenpur will be rerouted through Sridevi Theatre, a right turn at BHEL X Road, and then onward to Chandanagar.