Drinking water supply to be disrupted in parts of Hyderabad on March 8

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience partial drinking water supply disruption on Saturday, March 8.

This disruption will start at 6 am on March 8 as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is set to construct a flyover near BHEL Junction, prompting the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to shift its existing PSC pipeline in the area.

In response to NHAI’s request, the 1500 mm diameter pipeline at BHEL flyover will undergo junction works.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified few areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

Erragadda

S.R. Nagar

Ameerpet

KPHB Colony

Kukatpally

Moosapet

Jagadgirigutta

RC Puram

Ashok Nagar

Jyoti Nagar

Also Read Drinking water supply to be disrupted in Hyderabad on Monday

Lingampalli

Chandanagar

Gangaram

Madinaguda

Miyapur

Deepti Sri Nagar

Biranguda

Aminpur

Nizampet

Restoration of normal supply

Hyderabad water board has assured the public that work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to be restored at 6:00 pm on the same day.

Second major disruption in 17 days

This is the second significant drinking water supply issue reported within the past 17 days.

On February 17, residents experienced a 24-hour drinking water supply disruption. The disruption began at 6 AM due to maintenance works under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1. The Hyderabad Water Board installed 900 mm dia BF and NRV valves on the 3000 mm dia MS pumping main at the Kondapaka pumping station.