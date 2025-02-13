Drinking water supply to be disrupted in Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a 24-hour drinking water supply disruption on Monday, February 17.

This disruption will start at 6 am on February 17 due to maintenance works under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Phase-1. The Hyderabad Water Board will install 900 mm dia BF and NRV valves on the 3000 mm dia MS pumping main at the Kondapaka pumping station.

Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:

S R Nagar

Sanath Nagar

Borabanda

Erragadda

Banjara Hills

Somajiguda

Fatehnagar

Kukatpally

KPHB

Moosapet

Bharat Nagar

Moti Nagar

Hasmathpet

Chintal

Suchitra

Jeedimetla

Gajularamaram

Sura r am

am Alwal

Venkatapuram

Yapral

Vajpayee Nagar

Sainathpuram

Cherlapalli

Radhika

Saibaba Nagar

Kondapur

Madhapur (some areas)

Hafeezpet

Miyapur

Kompally

Jawahar Nagar

Dammaiguda

Nagaram

Nizampet

Bachupally

Pragathi Nagar

Tellapur

Gunrock

Hakimpet Air Force

Secunderabad Cantonment

Bibinagar AIIMS

Gajwel (Pragnyapur)

Aler (Bhuvanagiri)

Ghanpur (Medchal/Shamirpet)

Restoration of Normal Supply

Hyderabad water board has assured the public that maintenance work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to be restored at 6:00 am on February 18.

2nd in February

On February 1, Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience six hours of disruption in drinking water supply due to essential repairs at the 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at Nasarla Pally Substation.

Residents of Hyderabad faced a two-day water supply disruption from 6 am on January 6 to January 7, lasting 48 hours, due to pipeline repairs on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli stretch of the Manjeera water supply scheme phase-1.

On January 11, a 24-hour disruption occurred due to maintenance at Mir Alam filter beds and cleaning of the Himayathsagar reservoir’s forebay. The work at Mir Alam filter beds included cleaning the settling tanks and inlet channels.