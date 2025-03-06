Traffic advisory issued ahead of BHEL Junction work

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police on Thursday, March 6, have issued a traffic advisory in view of ongoing infrastructure work at BHEL Junction.

The commissioning of a new MS pipeline to replace the existing Phase-II 1500 mm PSC pipeline along the National Highway at BHEL will be carried out on March 7 and 8, under the limits of RC Puram traffic police station.

Traffic diversions

Due to the infrastructure work, commuters and residents may experience significant delays. In order to minimize traffic congestion in Hyderabad, authorities have introduced alternative routes:

Patancheru to Chandanagar: Vehicles will be diverted via the New BHEL flyover for seamless travel to Chandanagar.

Traffic will be routed through the Service Road at BHEL Flyover, followed by a right turn at CMR Shopping Mall, passing through an underpass to reach Lingampally-Nallagandla.

Lingampally to Chandanagar: Commuters will be diverted via BHEL Circle, Zaheerabad Bus Stop, Ashoknagar U-Turn, BHEL Flyover, and then to Chandanagar.

Vehicles from Ameenpur will be rerouted through Sridevi Theatre, a right turn at BHEL X Road, and then onward to Chandanagar.

The Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion. However, commuters should prepare for temporary traffic diversions and slow-moving vehicles in the area.