Diversions announced for Int’l Womens’ Day run near People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, the Hyderabad traffic police has released a traffic advisory for the convenience of commuters.

A 5 km run will begin from People’s Plaza from 6 am to 9 am, due to which the following junctions will experience traffic congestion. Commuters are advised to avoid these areas: Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta X Road, Necklace Rotary and Secretariat Junction (Telugu Talli).

At People’s Plaza, traffic coming from Tank Bund and intending to go to PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted to Karbala, Ranigunj.

Also Read Traffic police announce 60-day diversions in Jeedimetla

At Nallagutta X Road, traffic coming from Minister Road and intending to go to PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted to Karbala, Ranigunj.

Similarly, at Necklace Rotary, traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan and intending to go to NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) will be diverted to Imax, Mint Lane Road. At VV Statue, the traffic will be diverted to Shadan and Nirankari areas.

At the Secretariat Junction (Telugu Talli), traffic coming from the Ambedkar Statue and intending to go to NTR Marg will be diverted to Iqbal Minar. At the same time, Hyderabad traffic coming from Iqbal Minar and intending to go to NTR Marg will be diverted to Upper Tank Bund.

At the Secretariat North East Gate, traffic coming from the Ambedkar Statue and Iqbal Minar and intending to go to NTR Marg will be diverted to Mint Lane.

The Hyderabad traffic police advises citizens to take note of the above diversions and traffic congestion points and use alternate routes to reach their destinations.

The traffic diversions and closures will be lifted once the run concludes, the advisory concluded.

Google to boost Hyderabad traffic management with AI tech

Hyderabad is set to benefit from cutting-edge traffic management solutions as Google India collaborates with the Telangana government to improve the city’s road systems.

A high-level delegation from Google visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) to explore ways to enhance traffic operations using Google’s advanced technology.

Also Read Hyderabad to see two months of traffic restrictions due to flyover construction

Google and Hyderabad Police explored integrating live Google Maps data for real-time traffic updates, automating signals based on vehicle flow, improving patrol vehicle tracking, and using drone surveillance to monitor congestion.

Google’s experts also proposed cloud-based solutions for better data storage and AI-powered tools for faster CCTV footage retrieval.