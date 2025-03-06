Traffic police announce 60-day diversions in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Parts of Hyderabad will face traffic restrictions for 60 days starting Thursday, March 6, as authorities replace a damaged PSC pipeline in Jeedimetla and nearby areas.

The Cyberabad traffic police have issued an advisory urging motorists to use alternative routes to ease congestion. However, commuters should prepare for temporary traffic diversions and slow-moving vehicles in the area.

Traffic diversions

Due to the construction, commuters and residents may experience significant delays. In order to minimize traffic congestion in Hyderabad, authorities have introduced alternative routes:

Subash Nagar to Bahadurpally-Gandimaisamma: Vehicles will be diverted via Sai Kanta Junction, Jeedimetla Industrial Area, and Suraram.

Vehicles will be diverted via Sai Kanta Junction, Jeedimetla Industrial Area, and Suraram. Gandimaisamma to Subash Nagar: Traffic will take a detour through JETL Kaman, Industrial Area, and Sai Kanta.

Traffic will take a detour through JETL Kaman, Industrial Area, and Sai Kanta. Subash Nagar to Balanagar: Commuters will be redirected via Sai Kanta Junction, Sai Darshini Hotel, Chinthal, and IDPL.

Balanagar to Subash Nagar: Vehicles will take a U-turn at Sana Bawarchi Hotel, passing through Adarsh Bank Lane and Sai Kanta.

The affected areas stretch extends from Sri Sai Weigh Bridge to Ranga Bhujanga Theatre, Shapurnagar, under Jeedimetla Traffic police station limits.

Google to boost Hyderabad traffic management with AI tech

Hyderabad is set to benefit from cutting-edge traffic management solutions as Google India collaborates with the Telangana government to improve the city’s road systems.

A high-level delegation from Google visited the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TGICCC) to explore ways to enhance traffic operations using Google’s advanced technology.

Google and Hyderabad Police explored integrating live Google Maps data for real-time traffic updates, automating signals based on vehicle flow, improving patrol vehicle tracking, and using drone surveillance to monitor congestion.

Google’s experts also proposed cloud-based solutions for better data storage and AI-powered tools for faster CCTV footage retrieval.