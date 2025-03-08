Biryani Souq, must-try cloud kitchen for every Hyderabadi foodie

Hyderabad and food is a ‘Match Made in Culinary Heaven’. The city is synonymous with rich culinary traditions, and the city is home to numerous restaurants that serve authentic Hyderabadi flavors. With the rise of cloud kitchens, many ventures are striving to bring these traditional tastes to a wider audience.

Ramzan is here and if you’re looking to indulge in authentic Hyderabadi delicacies for an Iftar party or post-Iftar daawat, there’s a new spot that should be on your radar this season — Biryani Souq: Hyderabad’s Flavor Bazaar.

Biryani Souq, Hyderabad’s flavour bazaar

Hyderabad’s popular bakery and cake shop, Bakelor’s Mohammed Yusuf has now introduced a new venture, Biryani Souq. Launched in early February 2025, this cloud kitchen is dedicated to serving authentic Hyderabadi cuisine. From the iconic Hyderabadi Biryani and Haleem to street-style Hyderabadi bandi style chinese food, Biryani Souq offers a delectable range of dishes.

The Idea and Vision Behind Biryani Souq

In an exclusive conversation with Siasat.com, Yusuf shared his inspiration behind the venture:

“Having worked in the F&B industry for over 15 years, I have always aspired to create impactful brands in India’s food and beverage segment. The success of Bakelore fueled my passion further, encouraging me to explore different culinary ideas. That’s when Biryani Souq was born, for the love of biryani and Hyderabad.”

He added, “At Biryani Souq, we honor the rich legacy of Hyderabadi cuisine by crafting each biryani with authenticity, ensuring that the true essence of Hyderabad reaches your table.”

Customer Response

The response to Biryani Souq has been overwhelmingly positive. Yusuf expressed his joy, stating:

“It’s been overwhelmingly joyous ride since inception. Our customers have been loud and clear about how much are they in love with the food being craft and it’s the perfect blend of flavors that keeps them coming back to try every item on the menu.”

Best-Selling Dishes at Biryani Souq

Biryani Souq boasts an array of mouthwatering dishes. Some of the bestsellers include:

Mutton and Chicken Dum Biryani

Shadi Wala Red Chicken

Apollo Fish

Chicken 65

Lamb Chops

Majestic Chicken

Signature Seekh Haleem (a unique fusion of Seekh Kebab and Haleem, introduced for the first time in Hyderabad)

Biryani Souq Reviews

Whatchucraving (Ayesha Sultana, Food Blogger) Review:

“Biryani Souq truly captures the essence of authentic Hyderabadi flavors. Their biryani is spectacular—rich in aroma and perfectly balanced. The Chicken 65 is an absolute delight—crispy, flavorful, and irresistibly good. Their haleem stands out for its homely taste and premium quality, making it a must-try for anyone craving comfort food with authenticity,” Ayesha stold us.

Siasat.com Review:

Biryani Souq delivers an authentic Hyderabadi culinary experience. The Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani is a must-try, it is mouth-melting, with a delightful aroma of ghee that makes it irresistible.

Their Haleem is top-notch, rich, and flavorful. The Shadi Wala Red Chicken is another great dish, although it contains slightly more food color than expected. The Hyderabadi Chicken 65 is also highly recommended for its perfect seasoning and crispiness.

What We Tried & Ratings:

Mutton Biryani (Jumbo): (10/10)

Shadi Wala Red Chicken: (8/10)

Signature Haleem: (9/10)

Irani Haleem: (9/10)

Chicken 65: (9.5/10)

For an Iftar party or daawat, Biryani Souq is a must-try cloud kitchen for anyone looking to indulge in the authentic flavors of Hyderabad.