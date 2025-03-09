Hyderabad may receive rainfall before intense summer from next week

Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall in various localities of the city ahead of the intense summer from next week.

According to the predictions of weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, rains cannot be ruled out during March 10 and 11.

Hyderabad to see heat-induced isolated rainfall before summer heat

As per his predictions, the city will witness very localized heat-induced isolated rainfall.

The streak of record low humidity gonna come to an end as finally humidity to come into normal level with moist winds from East. Brightness of sun to reduce, hazy weather to return, morning temp to rise



Very localised heat induced isolated rains can't be ruled out during March… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 9, 2025

Meanwhile, yesterday, many districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest maximum temperatures of 40.8 degrees Celsius were recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Nalgonda.

Other districts that recorded over 40 degrees Celsius were Rangareddy, Mulugu, Jagtial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Peddapalli, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jayashankar, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, and Nalgonda.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

IMD forecasts

While there is a prediction of rainfall followed by an intense summer in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till March 12.

The weather department has forecasted a maximum temperature in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius till Wednesday.

While Hyderabad and other districts are gearing up for the intense summer, localized rainfalls may provide little relief during the month.