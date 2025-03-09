Hyderabad may receive rainfall before intense summer from next week

IMD has forecasted a maximum temperature in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius till Wednesday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2025 9:29 am IST
Hyderabad welcomes rains after winter nights
Representational Image

Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall in various localities of the city ahead of the intense summer from next week.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to the predictions of weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his precise forecasts, rains cannot be ruled out during March 10 and 11.

Hyderabad to see heat-induced isolated rainfall before summer heat

As per his predictions, the city will witness very localized heat-induced isolated rainfall.

MS Creative School

Meanwhile, yesterday, many districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

As per the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest maximum temperatures of 40.8 degrees Celsius were recorded in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, and Nalgonda.

Other districts that recorded over 40 degrees Celsius were Rangareddy, Mulugu, Jagtial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Peddapalli, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jayashankar, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Kumaram Bheem, and Nalgonda.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahadurpura.

IMD forecasts

While there is a prediction of rainfall followed by an intense summer in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert till March 12.

Also Read
Delimitation history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, its assembly segments

The weather department has forecasted a maximum temperature in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius till Wednesday.

While Hyderabad and other districts are gearing up for the intense summer, localized rainfalls may provide little relief during the month.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2025 9:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button