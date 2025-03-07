Delimitation history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, its assembly segments

Hyderabad: The delimitation has changed the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency multiple times by including new assembly constituencies and excluding some older ones.

Currently, there are seven assembly segments in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Delimitation history of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

When the first delimitation was implemented in 1952, there were seven assembly segments, namely Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, and Hyderabad City.

Over the years, it changed, and now Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura assembly segments form the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Following is the delimitation history of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Delimitation implemented year Assembly constituencies included in Hyderabad LS constituency 1952 Mushirabad, Somajiguda, Chadarghat, Begum Bazar, Shalibanda, Karwan, Hyderabad city. 1957 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1962 Sultan Bazar, Begum Bazar, Asifnagar, High court, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Phattargatti. 1967 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Sitarambagh, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 1977 Tandur, Vikarabad, Chevella, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura, Charminar. 2009 Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura.

Concerns of southern states

It is feared that southern states will lose out in the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies due to the shrinking population.

An exercise to redraw the parliamentary constituencies based on population is due in 2026. This will increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 753. Regional parties in the South fear that this will result in a huge jump in the number of seats in states with higher populations, while the increase in the South will be marginal.

Leaders of these parties feel that southern states are being punished for the effective implementation of family planning over the last few decades, as states with a higher density of population will have greater representation in the Lok Sabha.

As delimitation is due in 2026, the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency may also change.