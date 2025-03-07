Controversy deepens over Mohammed Shami skipping Ramzan fast during match

The controversy that erupted after Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle deepens as many religious and political leaders started expressing their views on it.

It all began after a video of the cricketer drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday went viral on social media.

Mohammed Shami committed a sin by not fasting, says cleric

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during Ramzan.

“In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He should not have done this at all,” the Barelvi cleric said.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

“It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law,” Razvi said.

“Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfill his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Shariat and be responsible towards his religion,” he added.

President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi says, "…One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)…If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal…A famous cricket personality of India,…

Replying to the maulana, Mohammed Shami’s cousin, Mohammed Zaid, said that when a person is on a journey, he can skip ‘Roza’ on the condition that he will observe it after the holy month.

He termed the statement made by the maulana as ‘childish.’

Mohammed Zaid, cousin of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, says, "When a person is on a journey, he can skip his 'Roza' on the condition that he will observe it after Ramzan. The statement made by the Maulana is childish…I think this statement has…

Views of political leaders

On the controversy surrounding Mohammed Shami, Congress leader Shama Mohamed said, “In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are traveling, we don’t need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is traveling and he’s not at his own place. He’s playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you’re playing a sport, you have to fast. It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion.”

On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Congress leader Shama Mohamed says, "…In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing…

Meanwhile, JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone said, “This is between the individual and Allah, so who are we to interfere in this?”

On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami not observing Roza (fasting), JKPC President Sajad Gani Lone says, "This is between the individual and Allah, so who are we to interfere in this…"

On the other hand, BJP leader Amit Malviya attacked Rahul Gandhi over the controversy surrounding Mohammed Shami and wrote, “Waiting for New Muslim League leader Rahul Gandhi to post in support of Mohammad Shami after a Muslim cleric targeted him.

The Congress, which targeted Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the crucial semi-final playoff, is conspicuous in its silence over Shami.

But we stand with our national icon Shami, regardless. The Congress is filled with hate for Indians. Never forgive them.”

Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 6, 2025

On the issue, executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, said, “It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramzan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger at him.”

On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Executive Member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli, says, "It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly…

