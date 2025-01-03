UAE: Coldest temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius recorded, sees frost formation

The mountains of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday, January 3, recorded the coldest temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius at 6:45 am.
Taking to X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a exclusive footage of frost formation and ice crystals floating down a stream in the mountain.
Watch the videos of frost formation
Residents across the UAE woke up to a rainy morning on Friday as weather warnings for high winds and hazardous seas were issued.
In a post on X, Storm Centre shared videos of rain lashing Dubai road as vehicles moved on the roads.
Taking to X, Dubai Police has urged motorists to drive cautiously during hazardous conditions and to slow down when crossing waterlogged roads.
The NCM predicts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions for Friday, with occasional rain in some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Certain inland regions are forecasted to experience humid weather overnight and into Saturday morning, January 4.
The Arabian Gulf is expected to face rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will experience moderate to slight waves.