UAE: Coldest temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius recorded, sees frost formation

The mountains of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Friday, January 3, recorded the coldest temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius at 6:45 am.

Taking to X, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) shared a exclusive footage of frost formation and ice crystals floating down a stream in the mountain.

تكون الصقيع على قمة جبل جيس #رأس_الخيمة لقطات حصرية #المركز_الوطني_للأرصاد #الإمارات

Frost formation on the peak of Jains mountain in #Ras_Al_Khaimah – Exclusive footage by the @ncmuae #UAE pic.twitter.com/5xM71q2Hq7 — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) January 3, 2025

Frost formation on the peak of Jains mountain in #Ras_Al_Khaimah – Exclusive footage by the @ncmuae #UAE pic.twitter.com/CnOQvKXGJK — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) January 3, 2025

Residents across the UAE woke up to a rainy morning on Friday as weather warnings for high winds and hazardous seas were issued.

In a post on X, Storm Centre shared videos of rain lashing Dubai road as vehicles moved on the roads.

Taking to X, Dubai Police has urged motorists to drive cautiously during hazardous conditions and to slow down when crossing waterlogged roads.

Due to the current rainfall, we urge all road users in Dubai to drive cautiously and stay up-to-date with the latest weather conditions from official sources. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/SCLZ6oK4K9 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) January 3, 2025

The NCM predicts partly cloudy to cloudy conditions for Friday, with occasional rain in some northern, eastern, and coastal areas. Certain inland regions are forecasted to experience humid weather overnight and into Saturday morning, January 4.

The Arabian Gulf is expected to face rough to moderate seas, while the Oman Sea will experience moderate to slight waves.