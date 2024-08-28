UAE condemns Israeli minister’s call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa mosque

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s remarks regarding building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The UAE has reaffirmed the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ministry of foreign affairs (MoFA), reaffirmed the UAE’s firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there, reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Furthermore, the ministry emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites by international law and the historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministry also expressed the UAE’s full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve sites of religious significance.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, holds sacred significance for both Muslims and Jews and has long been a flashpoint for deadly violence between the two sides.

Under the status quo, non-Muslim worshippers may visit the site in the heart of the Old City but are not allowed to pray there.

In remarks to Israeli Army Radio earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir said that “Jews can pray on the Temple Mount,” adding that there will be no discrimination between Jews and Muslims.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a press statement that “there is no change in the status quo in the Temple Mount”.

“If I could do anything I wanted, I would put an Israeli flag on the site,” Ben-Gvir said in an interview.

Asked several times by a journalist if he would build a synagogue at the site if it were up to him, Ben-Gvir finally replied: “Yes.”

Since taking office in December 2022, Ben-Gvir has visited the holy site at least six times drawing severe condemnations.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is administered by Jordan, but access to the site is controlled by Israeli security forces.

Ben-Gvir told Army Radio that Jews should be allowed to pray in the compound.

“Arabs can pray wherever they want, so Jews should be able to pray wherever they want,” he said, claiming that the “current policy allows Jews to pray at this site”.

(With inputs from agencies)