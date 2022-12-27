UAE condemns Taliban for banning women from working with NGOs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has condemned the ban imposed on Afghan women from working in Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) by the Taliban.

The UAE’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, and Permanent Representative to the UN Lana Nusseibeh, warned that the Taliban’s decision would have an adverse impact on the country’s population.

Nusseibeh further said that women children and the elderly are likely to be the worst affected. It is to be noted that the Taliban on December 24 ordered all local and foreign NGOs to ban female staff from work until further notice.

The decision was condemned worldwide. Several foreign aid groups have since announced the suspension of operations in the country.

In her statement to the UN, Nusseeibeh said, “The UAE will remain steadfast in its longstanding commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, stability, security and prosperity in cooperation with regional and international partners.”

“The decision, which follows the Taliban’s recent and indefensible ban on women and girls accessing higher education, violates UN Security Council resolution 2615 and will undoubtedly exacerbate humanitarian suffering in Afghanistan,” the envoy added.

She further stated that Islam honours women and upholds their rights, noting the significance of the full and equal participation of women and girls in all aspects of life, reported Arab News.