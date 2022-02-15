UAE: Court orders maid to pay Dh2,574 for using employer’s phone

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a housemaid to pay 2,574 Dirham (Rs 53,053) for making international calls from her employer’s landline without her knowledge. This news was reported by the local media from the country on Monday.

The employer had filed a lawsuit against the maid asking her to pay 3000 dirhams (Rs 61,833). The maid had used her employer’s landline to make international calls without the latter’s knowledge and consent. Further, she ran away from the family without clearing the phone bill.

According to Khaleej Times, the woman also asked the court to make the maid pay her another 2,000 dirhams (Rs 41,222) for the kitchen utensils that she destroyed before she ran away from her home.

The employer also demanded maid to pay 5,000 dirhams (Rs 1,02,996) as compensation for the moral and financial damages she had caused.

It is reported that, after considering the matter, the court ordered the maid to clear the 2,574 Dirham and pay legal expenses. The court dismissed other claims by the employer for lack of evidence.