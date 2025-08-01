UAE deports Indian man wanted in Rs 4.55 crore bank fraud

New Delhi: An Indian man wanted in connection with a Rs 4.55 crore bank fraud has been deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India, marking a significant success in India’s efforts to bring back economic offenders.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the deportation of Udit Khullar, a key accused in the fraud case, via an official statement posted on its X handle on Friday, August 1.

Khullar was detained in Dubai and brought to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday, July 31, in a coordinated operation involving the CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) and the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi, under INTERPOL frameworks.

He was wanted by the Delhi Police Special Cell for charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery. Investigators allege that Khullar submitted fake property documents and, in collusion with others, obtained loans from several nationalised and private sector banks.

Authorities say Khullar’s exact location in the UAE was traced through sustained efforts by the CBI and INTERPOL. Following his arrest, Indian authorities formally requested his deportation, which was subsequently granted by the UAE.

Part of larger CBI crackdown on fugitives

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile deportations carried out by the CBI in recent months, reflecting deepening cooperation between India and the UAE on extraditing economic offenders and fugitives.

Among recent returns:

Taher Salim Dola, a prime accused in a Rs 252 crore synthetic drug trafficking case, was deported from the UAE on June 14, 2025, following close coordination between INTERPOL and Mumbai Police.

Kubbawala Mustafa, wanted in connection with a large-scale mephedrone (MDMA) manufacturing racket, was returned to India on July 11, 2025. A Red Corner Notice had been issued against him in late 2024.

Upavan Pavan Jain, accused of a Rs 3.66 crore loan fraud in Gujarat, was deported in late June 2025 after being traced in the UAE.

Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a long-wanted suspect in a fake Indian currency notes (FICN) smuggling case, was brought back on June 20, 2025, after over a decade on the run.

The CBI, which acts as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, has successfully facilitated the return of over 100 fugitives in recent years under its international cooperation framework through BHARATPOL and INTERPOL channels.