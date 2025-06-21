Dubai deports Indian national wanted in major property scam

In a significant development in cross-border crime enforcement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the deportation of fugitive Upavan Pavan Jain from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jain, wanted by Gujarat Police in connection with a multi-crore property fraud, arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday, June 20, following his extradition from Dubai.

The operation was executed through INTERPOL channels by the CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), working in close coordination with the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.

Jain’s whereabouts were traced in the UAE following joint efforts between Indian and Emirati authorities, with the CBI and INTERPOL working in tandem to verify his location.

CBI COORDINATES RETURN OF WANTED FUGITIVE UPAVAN PAVAN JAIN FROM UAE THROUGH INTERPOL CHANNELS

Jain faces multiple criminal charges filed at Adajan Police Station in Surat, Gujarat. The case involves serious allegations, including impersonation, criminal conspiracy, dishonest inducement for property delivery, and forgery of valuable security.

According to police, Jain was working as a real estate agent when he allegedly defrauded a complainant by showcasing four properties and convincing the victim to buy them. He then orchestrated a scheme where his associates impersonated the real property owners using forged identities. The group reportedly opened bank accounts in the names of the legitimate owners to facilitate the fraud.

Through this elaborate deception, the accused is said to have swindled Rs 3.66 crore from the complainant.

On March 6, 2023, based on a request from Gujarat Police, a Red Notice was issued by INTERPOL against Jain. Following his arrest in the UAE, the Indian government submitted an extradition request through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

INTERPOL’s Red Notices are circulated to law enforcement agencies across the world to assist in locating and apprehending fugitives. As the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI coordinates with domestic law enforcement bodies through the BHARATPOL platform.

On the same day, the CBI also secured the return of another fugitive, Moideenabba Ummer Beary, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a high-profile fake currency case. Beary was deported from the UAE and landed in Mumbai on Friday.

Beary had been absconding for over a decade and was the subject of a Red Notice issued at the NIA’s request in December 2013. He is accused of counterfeiting Indian currency, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

These returns mark a continued success for Indian enforcement agencies in tackling transnational crime. Over the past few years, more than 100 fugitives have been brought back to India through similar international cooperation efforts.