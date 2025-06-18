Garba at the top: Indian tourists face backlash for dancing on Burj Khalifa

Dubai: A group of Indian tourists has faced online backlash after a video showed them performing Garba on the viewing deck of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. The dance, set to the hit Bollywood song Chogada, took place high above the city, with the world’s tallest building as their stage.

Clad in matching yellow T-shirts, the tourists, believed to be Gujaratis, formed a circle and danced with joy. A Dubai-based content creator, @the_walking_lens_, shared the video on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Many social media users said the dance was inappropriate for such a public place. One person commented, “Public places should not be used for random dances.” Another wrote, “This gives Indians a bad name abroad.”

Some called it “international embarrassment” and said that tourists should respect local customs and the atmosphere of famous landmarks.

This isn’t the first time Garba abroad has made headlines. Earlier this month, tourists from Gujarat were called out for asking street musicians in Austria to play Garba songs so they could dance in the middle of a busy street.