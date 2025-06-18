Longing for monsoon, Indian expat chases rain in UAE desert

For many Indians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the monsoon season back home brings fond memories of steady rain, cool breezes, and the fresh scent of wet earth. But in this arid Gulf country, such moments are few and far between.

Determined to reconnect with that feeling, a group of rain chasers led by 35-year-old Muhammed Sajjad has found a novel way to relive those monsoon days — by pursuing rare rainfall across the desert.

Sajjad, originally from Kerala, moved to the UAE in 2015. Missing the monsoon, he began tracking rainfall patterns using satellite imagery and meteorological data, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. His passion soon became a community effort, and today, his Instagram account “UAE Weatherman” has grown into a popular hub with more than 130,000 followers.

“I came here during Kerala’s monsoon season. I really missed the rain,” said Sajjad, who works as an estate agent, told AFP. “That’s when I started searching for places where it rains in the UAE.”

Every week, he studies the weather and announces meeting points where rain is likely. Dozens of cars often join him in driving deep into the desert. On a recent trip, around 100 cars followed his lead, hoping for a rare shower.

Although downpours are not assured, the reward when rain appears is profound. “When it happens, it feels magical,” Sajjad shared. As drops begin to fall, participants step out to savour the rare sensation — a brief but powerful reminder of home.

The UAE sees very little rain each year — usually between 50 and 100 millimetres, mostly in winter. Summer showers are even rarer, and those seeking rain must travel far from the cities to have a chance. Efforts like cloud seeding have been introduced, but nature remains unpredictable.

In April 2024, the UAE experienced the “heaviest rainfall” the country has ever seen, surpassing any recorded precipitation since data collection began in 1949.