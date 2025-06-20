Indian man missing after taking flight from Saudi Arabia, family seeks govt help

The family of Younus Khan from Rajasthan, India, has recently appealed to the Indian government for help to trace him after he went missing while travelling from Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Younus, a resident of Mandawa in Jhunjhunu district, had been working abroad for 30 months. He boarded a Flydubai flight from Tabuk to Hyderabad via Dubai on Monday, June 2. Since then, his family has had no contact with him.

The case gained attention after Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesman of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) in Hyderabad, shared a letter from Younus’s father, Zakir Hussain, in a post on X, appealing to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.

Younus Khan, a resident of Mandawa, Jhunjhunu Dist, Rajasthan, holder of Indian Passport No: R5171906, who has been working in Saudi Arabia for the last 30 months took flight from Tabuk to Hyderabad via Dubai on 2nd June 2025 is not in touch with his family since then, his family… pic.twitter.com/TRGQaycd4L — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 17, 2025

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MADAD Section) confirmed that a case has been registered on the MADAD Portal under Grievance ID SB1WHU110573525 and forwarded to the concerned mission for further action.

The family hopes for swift assistance. Anyone with information is requested to contact 9887761802 or 7976283165.