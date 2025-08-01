Watch: Dubai launches first AI-generated ‘Emirati family’

Dubai: In a major stride towards digital transformation, Digital Dubai has launched the first-ever AI-powered Emirati Family, designed to enhance communication and awareness around the city’s digital services.

The pioneering initiative positions Dubai as a global leader in smart governance and innovation.

The virtual family, created using artificial intelligence, aims to humanise government communication by delivering messages in a relatable and engaging manner. It reflects Emirati values and culture, supporting Dubai’s vision for a connected, inclusive, and digitally smart future, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The project launched with the introduction of the first character, ‘The Girl’, who appeared in a video shared across social media platforms.

Dressed in modernised traditional attire, the character was developed to appeal to children and families, fostering curiosity and dialogue around AI and digital services.

دبي الرقمية تطلق أول أسرة إماراتية افتراضية تم إنشاؤها بالذكاء الاصطناعي، تمثّل هويتنا، وتتكلم بلغتنا وجميع لغات العالم، وتتواصل مع كل فئات المجتمع من مختلف الأعمار والثقافات، في خطوة نحو إعلام حكومي رقمي أقرب للمجتمع وأكثر تأثيراً، وتدعوكم اليوم لاختيار اسم أول أفرادها وهي… pic.twitter.com/mhnd46auG2 — Digital Dubai دبي الرقمية (@DigitalDubai) July 31, 2025

The public has been invited to choose a name for the character—Dubai, Mira, or Latifa—as part of wider community engagement efforts. Additional family members, including a father, mother, and brother, will soon be introduced, forming a complete digital household.

The AI-powered characters are intended to simplify information about Dubai’s advanced digital services using storytelling and visual interaction. This aligns with the city’s efforts to create smart communication tools that resonate with diverse audiences across age groups and nationalities.

By blending artificial intelligence with local culture, Digital Dubai seeks to build stronger connections between residents and services, encouraging participation in the emirate’s digital journey.

This initiative reflects the broader mission of creating a people-centric digital society, where innovation improves quality of life and strengthens Dubai’s role as a global hub for digital excellence.