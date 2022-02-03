UAE destroys three drones with hostile intent

In recent weeks the UAE has faced several attacks by Houthis

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 3rd February 2022 7:51 am IST
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has said that it intercepted three drones with hostile intent and destroyed those objects which penetrated the country’s airspace on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022,” said the UAE’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (local time).

“MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory,” the Ministry added.

It came days after US military personnel responded to an inbound missile threat by Houthis on the UAE during the Israeli President’s visit to the country. This involved the employment of Patriot interceptors-coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday.

In recent weeks the UAE has faced several attacks by Houthis. On January 17, three fuel tanks exploded near depots of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The blast was caused by a drone hit.

