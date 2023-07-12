UAE driving license: ‘One-day test’ launched

Abu Dhabi: To make getting a driver’s license easier and faster, Sharjah Police General Command’s Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department has launched a ‘One-Day Test’ initiative.

The new initiative, which launched on July 11, will remain active until the end of September.

The initiative targets national service recruits as well as high school graduates.

The move merges the “preliminary and city” driver’s license test together into one day, rather than requiring applicants to attend for several days.

This initiative is part of police efforts to increase customer satisfaction and happiness.

Also Read UAE: Expats from 43 countries can get licence without driving test

The move will help those looking for a new driver’s license faster, ensuring it can be completed within one working day.

The service is divided into two levels— electronic level and in-person.

The first step is done electronically, without personal presence. This includes opening a file to issue a new driver’s license and attending theory classes.

After passing the theory test online, the applicant moves to the second stage, which includes practical training. After that, the final day of preliminary and civil exams will be held on the same day.