UAE: Expats from 43 countries can get licence without driving test

Abu Dhabi: Obtaining a driving license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become easier than ever before. Now expatriates in UAE can get license without a driving test.

While the majority of the population is required to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a few select countries whose license holders are exempt from licensing and allowed to drive in the country.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has announced that expatriates from 43 countries are not required to have a driving license test in UAE.

The MoI has launched the ‘Markhoos’ initiative for this. Under the initiative, expatriates of these 43 countries will have the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

These are the 43 countries

Albania

Portugal

Hungary

Greece

Bulgaria

Ukraine

Estonia

Slovak

Slovenia

Serbia

Cyprus

Latvia

China

Luxembourg

Lithuania

United State of America

Iceland

Montenegro

France

Japan

Belgium

Switzerland

Germany

Malta

Italy

Sweden

Ireland

Spain

Norway

New Zealand

Romania

Singapore

Hong Kong

Netherlands

Denmark

Austria

Finland

United Kingdom

Turkey

Canada

Poland

South Africa