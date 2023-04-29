UAE: Expats from 43 countries can get licence without driving test

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has announced that expatriates from 43 countries are not required to have a driving license test in UAE.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2023 4:28 pm IST
UAE: Expats from 43 countries can get licence without driving test
Photo: Aranprime/Unsplash

Abu Dhabi: Obtaining a driving license in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become easier than ever before. Now expatriates in UAE can get license without a driving test.

While the majority of the population is required to undergo several tests before being granted a license, there are a few select countries whose license holders are exempt from licensing and allowed to drive in the country.

Also Read
UK convicts couriers who smuggled £104M cash into Dubai in suitcases on flights

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has announced that expatriates from 43 countries are not required to have a driving license test in UAE.

MS Education Academy

The MoI has launched the ‘Markhoos’ initiative for this. Under the initiative, expatriates of these 43 countries will have the right to drive with their national driving license or exchange it with a UAE license if they hold a residence permit.

These are the 43 countries

  • Albania
  • Portugal
  • Hungary
  • Greece
  • Bulgaria
  • Ukraine
  • Estonia
  • Slovak
  • Slovenia
  • Serbia
  • Cyprus
  • Latvia
  • China
  • Luxembourg
  • Lithuania
  • United State of America
  • Iceland
  • Montenegro
  • France
  • Japan
  • Belgium
  • Switzerland
  • Germany
  • Malta
  • Italy
  • Sweden
  • Ireland
  • Spain
  • Norway
  • New Zealand
  • Romania
  • Singapore
  • Hong Kong
  • Netherlands
  • Denmark
  • Austria
  • Finland
  • United Kingdom
  • Turkey
  • Canada
  • Poland
  • South Africa
  • Australia

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th April 2023 4:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button