UAE expresses solidarity with Jordan over Gaza truck accident victims

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed the UAE’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and has offered the UAE leadership’s deepest sympathy to Jordan’s leadership over the deaths and injuries of several soldiers, in an accident involving military trucks as part of a relief and humanitarian aid convoy en route to the Gaza Strip.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Jordan, and the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in supporting the brotherly Palestinians and the people of the Gaza Strip to confront the difficult humanitarian conditions.

Furthermore, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the significance of intensifying endeavours by the international community to facilitate the safe and unhindered delivery of critical humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip.