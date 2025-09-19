UAE extradites wanted fugitive to France over fraud, money laundering

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extradited a wanted fugitive to French authorities after his arrest in Dubai, the Ministry of Interior confirmed on Friday, September 19.

The individual was apprehended by Dubai Police General Headquarters under an Interpol Red Notice. He faces charges of fraud, money laundering, and leading a criminal organisation, according to officials.

The extradition was carried out following a court ruling and a decision by the Ministry of Justice, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to international legal cooperation and judicial procedures.

Also Read Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi announces open house for expats

Such operations, alongs ior extraditions of fugitives sought worldwide, highlight the UAE’s unwavering resolve to confront transnational organised crime.

In August, UAE authorities extradited two international fugitives to France and Belgium in cases linked to drug trafficking.