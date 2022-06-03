UAE first in the world to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday reached a major milestone on Thursday in its National COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 100 percent of the eligible categories having been vaccinated, thus becoming the first country in the world to achieve this goal.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement that the eligible categories include frontline workers, volunteers, residents, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases whose health condition allows them to take the vaccine.

The desired percentage was achieved by providing a vaccine in all health centres in the state, government and private, for all members of society, in addition to providing booster doses, and various approved types of vaccinations that have proven effective in combating COVID-19.

UAE achieves the targeted goal of the National COVID-19 Recovery Plan, and announces reaching 100% of immunized and fully vaccinated targeted groups.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/PMEiUBvDiq — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 2, 2022

As of June 1, more than 24,922,054 million vaccine doses have since been administered to the public.

As of June 1, the country had the highest share of vaccinated residents, according to our world in data. UAE launched its inoculation campaign in December 2020.

UAE was regularly featured at the top of world rankings on how well countries were managing COVID-19, while at the same time reopening their economies.

On Friday the country reported 593 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily tally since February 28. Another 506 people recovered from the virus and no deaths were recorded.

But the daily numbers are still well below those reported at the beginning of the year when the number of cases exceeded 3,000 several times in January.