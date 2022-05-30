After nearly 3 months, UAE records new COVID-19 fatalities

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday announced two fatalities due to COVID-19, the first since March 7, 2022, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

The ministry announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,304.

On Sunday, there were 372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 907,441.

After exceeding 3,000 cases per day in January after the emergence of the Omicron variant, the number of infections has since fallen.

A total of 380 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 891,076.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

The ministry has also announced that 7,248 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to Sunday stands at 24,902,701, with a rate of vaccine distribution of 251.79 doses per 100 people.

The ministry in a statement reiterated that it aims to continue expanding the scope of examination at the state level to facilitate early detection of cases of COVID-19 infection and conduct the necessary treatment.

It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, and adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.