UAE: Indian man wins over Rs 20 lakh in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates-based Indian man has won the grand prize of 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,89,766) in the 67th Mahzooz weekly draw.

The winner of the draw Uttam has matched five out of six winning numbers, during the live draw.

Uttam said the prize money will help him fast-track his goal of securing the future of his daughter.

“Winning with Mahzooz is such a great opportunity for single-income families like mine and it’s so affordable. Even a blue-collar worker can afford to participate. I will now get my wife to open a Mahzooz account and participate too,” Uttam told Gulf News.

Other winners

Two more winners won 100,000 Dirham (Rs 20,89,766) each in the raffle draw, while 18 winners shared the second-tier prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,08,97,660), after correctly getting four out of five of the winning numbers (1-16-35-42-44) in the grand draw.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on March 12 at 9 pm UAE time. Entrants can participate by registering on the Mahzooz app and website and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 (Rs 710).