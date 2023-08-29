UAE & Indian Navy to share expertise and training in meteorology

New Delhi: A three-member UAE Navy delegation led by Colonel Dr Ali Saif Ali Mehrazi is on a four-day visit to India to study the specialised Meteorology, Oceanography and Weather Modelling units of Indian Navy at Kochi, Goa and New Delhi.

The Ministry of Defence said that this visit signified the beginning of a new chapter in professional cooperation between the two Navies, with the goal of exchanging professional knowledge, expertise, training and collaboration in the fields of Meteorology, Oceanography and Weather/ Ocean modelling.

The Indian Navy over the years has accrued knowledge, expertise and skills in the domain of Meteorology and Oceanography. The Navy through its dedicated units has also been supporting many countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with training in the fields as well as daily Weather forecasts services to ensure maritime safety in the region, the defence ministry official added.

According to the ministry of defence, the UAE Navy delegation visited Kochi on Monday where they met senior officers of the Indian Navy for professional interaction at Naval Operations Data Processing and Analysis Centre (NODPAC), which is a dedicated unit for aspects of Oceanography, Ocean State Forecast and Ocean Modelling.

They also visited the Indian Naval Meteorological Analysis Centre (INMAC) which looks into the aspects of Weather Forecasts and Atmosphere Modelling.

The UAE Navy Delegation also visited the School of Naval Oceanology and Meteorology (SNOM), which caters to the Meteorological, Oceanographic and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) training needs of the Indian Navy, the official added.

The delegation would also be visiting the Air Squadrons and MeT Office at INS Hansa, Goa which is the premier Naval Air Station of the Indian Navy followed by meeting with Commodore (Naval Oceanology and Meteorology) at IHQ MoD (Navy).

The defence ministry said that the aim of this collaboration is to foster mutual learning and strengthen collective ability to address complex issues related to Meteorology and Oceanography. Both the Navies would share their expertise and insights to work out areas for further cooperation.

The expertise, enthusiasm, and commitment of UAE Navy and Indian Navy will undoubtedly enrich operational and scientific capabilities of both the Navies and will go a long way in furthering professional exchanges to fulfill mutual interests, the official said.