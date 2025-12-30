UAE issues first-ever federal law on national school curriculum

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a Federal Decree Law establishing, for the first time, a comprehensive legal framework to govern the national educational curriculum, covering its design, approval, implementation and review across the country.

The law sets out an integrated system that clarifies the roles of federal and local education authorities, with the aim of improving coordination, accountability and consistency across the education sector.

The law applies to all public and private schools delivering the national curriculum from kindergarten to Grade 12. It also obliges private schools operating alternative curricula to teach approved compulsory subjects, ensuring shared educational foundations and reinforcing national identity and values.

أصدرت حكومة الإمارات مرسوماً بقانون اتحادياً في شأن حوكمة المنهاج التعليمي الوطني، يُرسي ولأول مرة في دولة الإمارات إطاراً تشريعياً متكاملاً يُنظم عملية تصميم واعتماد وتطبيق ومراجعة المنهاج التعليمي الوطني، ويُؤسس منظومة حوكمة شاملة تُحدد أدوار ومسؤوليات الجهات الاتحادية والمحلية… pic.twitter.com/D1SVs103FI — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) December 29, 2025

The decree designates the National Education Charter as the main reference document for education policy. It defines national learning objectives, graduate competencies and core values, and guides the ongoing development of the curriculum.

Curriculum structure

The national curriculum is built around clearly defined academic elements, including:

Learning standards and expected outcomes

Curriculum design principles and teaching approaches

Educational pathways and study duration

Language of instruction

Compulsory and elective subjects

Managing curriculum changes

To regulate updates, the decree establishes four categories of curriculum amendments:

Foundational reforms: Structural changes requiring Cabinet ratification following evaluation

Subject-level changes: Limited revisions approved by the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council

Technical adjustments: Editorial or formatting updates authorised by the Ministry of Education

Emergency changes: Rapid amendments in response to exceptional national or global circumstances

Oversight and implementation

The law assigns responsibilities across the education system:

Council of Ministers : Approval of the National Education Charter and major curriculum changes

: Approval of the National Education Charter and major curriculum changes Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council : Strategic oversight and alignment with national policies

: Strategic oversight and alignment with national policies Ministry of Education : Curriculum development, resources, assessments and implementation supervision

: Curriculum development, resources, assessments and implementation supervision Schools : Delivery of the curriculum and feedback submission

: Delivery of the curriculum and feedback submission Local education authorities : Monitoring private schools

: Monitoring private schools National Centre for Education Quality: Evaluation of outcomes and impact

Officials said the decree supports a stable yet adaptable education system, designed to prepare future generations for a changing economy while placing human capital at the centre of national development.