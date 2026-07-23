UAE launches new passport emergency service for Golden Visa holders

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has introduced a new passport emergency service for Golden Visa holders, allowing eligible residents to obtain an electronic Return Document if their passport is lost or damaged while overseas.

Announcing the initiative on Thursday, July 23, the ministry also launched a dedicated 24/7 emergency hotline to provide round-the-clock consular assistance to Golden Visa holders.

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The electronic Return Document enables holders to travel back to the UAE and is valid for a single journey within seven days of its issuance.

MoFA said the service is available to Golden Visa holders with a valid residence permit. Applications may also be submitted for dependent children under the age of 18, provided their Golden Visa remains valid. Beneficiaries must obtain a replacement passport after returning to the UAE through the relevant diplomatic mission.

UAE Golden Visa holders: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs offers a range of consular services tailored to all categories of UAE Golden Visa holders. These include the issuance of a Return Document and access to a 24/7 dedicated hotline for emergency assistance and inquiries.

For… https://t.co/WgM2nfFXeD — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 23, 2026

How to apply

Applications can be submitted online by logging in with UAE Pass and uploading the required supporting documents. Once approved, the Return Document is issued electronically and sent by email. The ministry said the process takes around 30 minutes.

About the UAE Golden Visa

The UAE Golden Visa is a renewable long-term residence visa, issued for five or 10 years, that allows eligible foreign nationals to live, work and study in the country without a national sponsor. It is available to several categories, including investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, exceptional talents, outstanding students, humanitarian pioneers and frontline heroes.