UAE leaders extend Deepawali wishes in Hindi

On the occasion of Deepawali, the Indian festival of lights, on Thursday, October 31, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leaders have expressed their best wishes to everyone celebrating in the country and across the world.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has wished residents and others across the world in Hindi and in English.

“Sincere best wishes to all those in the UAE and around the world celebrating Diwali. May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to you and your families,” he said on X.

“यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। आने वाला वर्ष आपके और आपके परिवार के जीवन में शांति, उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और ख़ुशहाली लेकर आए।.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his greetings in Hindi and English.

“Warmest wishes to all those celebrating Diwali in the UAE and across the world. May the festival of lights bring joy, peace, and safety to you and your loved ones. Let the light in your hearts guide you toward harmony, compassion, and shared understanding. Happy Diwali!,” he wrote on X.

“यूएई और विश्व भर में दीपावली मना रहे सभी लोगों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रोशनी का ये पावन त्योहार आपके और आपके प्रियजनों के जीवन में ख़ुशियाँ और शांति लाए और उन्हें हमेशा सलामत रखें। आपके हृदय का उजाला आपको सामंजस्य, करुणा और एकता की राह पर मार्गदर्शित करे। शुभ दीपावली! ईश्वर आपको और आपके प्रियजनों के जीवन में खुशी और शांति लाए, और उन्हें हमेशा सलामत रखें। आपके हृदय का उजाला आपको सामंजस्य, करुणा और एकता की राह पर मार्गदर्शित करे। शुभ दीपावली!.”

In celebration of the festival of lights, the UAE held bazaars, fireworks, and exclusive deals. Gold-winning competitions and live entertainment were held in Dubai.

Deepawali is observed every year on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik.

It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.