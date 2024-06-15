UAE: Man’s online rants over graduation ceremony get son job offers

Abu Dhabi: A father’s frustration over the distant venue for son’s graduation ceremony brought the family many reasons to make merry. The man, who resides in Sharjah, UAE, took to micro-blogging site X to express his frustration after his son’s school graduation ceremony was shifted from Sharjah to Dubai. The post, which quickly went viral, got him various job offers for the son and Umrah tickets.

The X user, @uaedivers, complained that his son was graduating from a Sharjah school, but the ceremony was being held in Dubai.

“My son’s school in Sharjah, graduation is at the Dubai World Trade Centre,” the man wrote in Arabic.

He added, “Why at Dubai World Trade Centre? Is Mohamed Alabbar graduating?”

مدرسة ولدي في الشارجة، التخريج في مركز دبي التجاري في دبي !!



مركز دبي التجاري ليش ؟!! بتخرجون محمد العبار ؟! — دايڤر (@uaedivers) June 6, 2024

Since its upload, the post has garnered 1.1 million views, 1,874 likes and was re-posted multiple times.

Mohamed Al Alabbar, the founder of Emaar Properties, replied to his post, saying, “Congratulations on your son’s graduation, and God willing, he will be like Mohamed Alabbar or greater…and his job after graduation is on us.”

In turn, the father replied, “May God bless you and your family, and you made me happy with your response and your patience in accepting my jokes.”

الله يبارك فيك ويبارك في عيالك وأسعدتني بردك و سعة صدرك على تقبل السوالف 💐 — دايڤر (@uaedivers) June 6, 2024

Not only Alabbar, but also other renowned pages, including Expo City Dubai, flynas, and dutweets, expressed their wishes for his son’s graduation.

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas commented, “We congratulate you on your son’s graduation and wish him success. On this occasion, we are honored to provide two round-trip travel tickets to Mecca to perform Umrah rituals, with the aim of sharing with you the joy of success. We hope you can contact us via private message.”

نبارك لكم تخرج الإبن ونتمنى له التوفيق والنجاح..



وبهذه المناسبة نتشرف بتقديم تذكرتين سفر ذهاباً وعودة إلى مكة المكرمة لأداء مناسك العمرة بهدف مشاركتكم فرحة النجاح.



نأمل التواصل معنا عبر الخاص. — flynas طيران ناس (@flynas) June 7, 2024

Expo City Dubai wrote, “Congratulations on your graduation and may you always be successful. You have a special invitation from Expo City Dubai to enjoy a unique experience and commemorate your graduation with souvenir photos in the Expo atmosphere.”

مبروك التخرج وفاله النجاح دايماً، ولكم دعوة خاصة من مدينة إكسبو دبي للتمتع بتجربة مميزة وتخليد ذكرى التخرج بصور تذكارية في أجواء إكسبو 💛 — Expo City Dubai (@expocitydubai) June 7, 2024

Du, a telecommunications company, said, “Congratulations on your son’s graduation, and God willing, we will send a special bouquet and number.”

ألف مبروك على تخرج ولدك، وإن شاء الله باقة ورقم مميز علينا. 💙👏🏼 — dutweets (@dutweets) June 7, 2024

“Graduation is a historic moment and an imprint in the graduate’s life. Certainly, the graduation ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Center is a wonderful choice that will always remain in their memory. We promise you a wonderful ceremony and we are honored to be the preferred place to hold graduation parties,” Dubai World Trade Center commented on a post.

مبروك! التخرج لحظة تاريخية وبصمة في حياة الخريج .. ومن المؤكد أن حفل التخريج في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي هو خيار رائع سيظل في ذاكرتهم دائماً. نعدكم بحفل رائع ويشرفنا ان نكون المكان المفضل لاقامة حفلات التخريج 👨🏼‍🎓👩‍🎓

مبروك لجميع الخريجين — Dubai World Trade Centre (@DWTCOfficial) June 7, 2024

Digital Dubai responded, “Congratulations..and by the way, he has a technical training program from us. Technical skills are very important in the labor market and the basis for future jobs.”