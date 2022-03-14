UAE: Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting on financing of terrorism

To discuss the UAE’s progress in countering financial crime the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan chaired a high-level meeting.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Anti-money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) presented UAE’s strategy to strengthen its efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Discussion on UAE’s coordinated efforts with its international partners to identify, disrupt, and punish criminals and illicit financial networks were held.

They also discussed the achievements of the UAE Expert Group for AML/CFT with a prime focus on training and developing a strong talent pool of anti-financial crime professionals. By doing so there has been awareness in countering financial crime and establishing direct lines of communication between UAE experts and key counterparts in international jurisdictions.

The discussion also entailed progress in enacting targeted financial sanctions to combat terrorism, terrorist financing, and proliferation additionally increasing transparency on beneficial ownership of legal arrangements and entities and strengthening relevant laws and regulations to improve national coordination and cooperation.