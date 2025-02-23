UAE minister takes part in ‘Year of Community’ run in Kannur

Kannur: United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri participated in the ‘Year of Community Run’ held as part of the eighth edition of the Kannur Beach Run on Sunday, February 23.

The minister, who is in Kerala for the Invest Kerala Global Summit which ended in Kochi on Saturday, took part in the run alongside top-tier athletes and fitness enthusiasts, a release from North Malabar Chamber of Commerce and UAE-based VPS Healthcare, said here.

The event was held as a mark of tribute to the UAE’s Year of Community’ 2025, announced by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to encourage active contributions to society through community service, volunteering, and impactful initiatives.

The UAE minister participated in the run here at the special invitation of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, a renowned global healthcare entrepreneur and mentor of the event.

The UAE’s 2025 theme, the ‘Year of Community’, aims to promote a culture of shared responsibility and drive collective progress, the release said.

Dr Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, and over 100 participants from various fields took part in the run.

The run was flagged off by Kerala assembly Speaker A N Shamseer.

The UAE and India share deep-rooted economic, cultural, and community-driven ties. With nearly one million Keralites calling the UAE their second home, the ‘Year of Community Run’ also served as a platform to raise awareness about community service initiatives among expatriates, reinforcing the spirit of unity and shared responsibility, Dr Vayalil said in the release.