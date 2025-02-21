UAE minister underscores stronger India-UAE ties

Kochi: Recalling the historical ties between India and the UAE, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy said on Friday that the economic partnership between the two nations has witnessed remarkable growth over the years.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, Al Marri emphasised that India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner.

The Minister said that the UAE is eager to collaborate with Kerala in key sectors such as food processing, tourism, technology, healthcare, and space.

Leading a 22-member delegation to the event, Al Marri also praised the talent and skilled workforce from Kerala.

Referring to the state’s technology, education, talent, and skills, he said, “Kerala is actually boosting talent”.

The strategic location, skilled workforce and investment-friendly policies help Kerala in global collaboration, Al Marri added.

Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro—who also spoke at the event— said his country is seeking partnerships with Kerala, particularly in food security, tourism and hospitality and the semiconductor sector.

Lulu Group Chairman and MD M A Yusuff Ali noted that Kerala has immense potential and offers vast opportunities for investors in sectors such as IT, traditional industries, the medical device industry, food and agro-processing, artificial intelligence, defence equipment, robotics, tourism and health tourism.

To position Kerala as an educational hub, the state has opened its doors to foreign universities, Ali added.

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit commenced here on Friday.

The summit is hosted by the Government of Kerala with the support of various industry organisations.

The event focuses on multiple key sectors, including AI and robotics, aerospace and defence, logistics, maritime and packaging and pharma.

It also highlights medical devices and biotech, renewable energy, ayurveda, food tech, and high-value-added rubber products.

Additionally, tourism and hospitality along with waste management are among the key areas of focus, according to an official release.

Alongside business sessions and country-focused interactions, the summit will also host discussions on the state’s new Industrial Policy, which identifies over 22 priority sectors for proactive promotion, the release added.