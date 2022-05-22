UAE: Online harassment can lead to imprisonment, Rs 52.9L fine

Abu Dhabi: UAE Public Prosecution has announced the imposition of a fine of a minimum Dirhams 2,50,000 (Rs 52,96,664) and two-year jail imprisonment for those who blackmail or threaten anyone online.

The penalties are aimed at combating electronic crimes and rumours, in accordance with Article 42 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021.

UAE Public Prosecution took to Instagram on Friday and clarified the penalty for blackmailing a person using the world wide web.

Public Prosecution said, “Whoever blackmails or threatens another person to urge him to perform an act or to refrain from performing an act using the world wide web or means on information technology shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration of not more than two years and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh 250,000 and not more than Dh 500,000.”

The authority added that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a duration of not more than 10 years if it is a threat issued to commit the crime or to commit acts that are offensive to honour or status.